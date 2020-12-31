Several missing, injured in major landslide

Several people were injured and many others had gone missing in a massive landslide. The landslide in Gjerdrum village in Norway has buried homes under dark mud. As per reports, 10 people were injured and 11 were missing. About 900 people have so far been evacuated from the village.

Several people were feared to be trapped in mud and debris. The landslide began during the early hours yesterday with residents calling emergency services and telling them that their houses were moving.

Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate has informed that the landslide was a ‘quick clay slide’.

Quick clay is a kind of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and become fluid when it comes under stress.