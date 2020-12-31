Virus Updates!!! India reported 41,882 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

India reported 41,882 fresh cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The country reported a total of 257,656 active cases. The total tally of the country reached 10,266,674. In the same time period, the death toll increased by 299 to 148,738.

With the release of the UK’s support of AstraZeneca-Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine, India is one step closer to turning out a vaccination program. Meanwhile, state governments have begun to exact night curfews to control the rampant spread of the new variant besides unchecked New Year’s celebrations.