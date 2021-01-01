Strict control on import of four devices including Glucometer….

Thrissur: There is strict control on import of glucometer, digital thermometer, steam nebulizer and blood pressure monitoring system for measuring blood sugar from January 1st.

Unauthorized import and production by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization is prohibited. The move is aimed at promoting local manufacturing of medical devices. Until the Corona period, India did not play a major role in the manufacture of medical devices. However, realizing the importance of ventilators and PPE kits the country has made great strides in making kits and gloves.

Ventilators were manufactured by eight companies before Covid. Today it is over 18. There is also a big jump in market share. The Judicial Commission, which assessed the situation, also demanded certain action. The new decision is a step in this direction. However, the manufacturers’ organizations have informed the government that the sudden imposition of the permit would backfire.