90 grams of gold seized while trying to smuggle it in dates….

Kozhikode: At the Karipur International Airport, the Customs Intelligence team arrested a man who tried to smuggle gold inside dates. The gold was seized from a passenger from Dubai.

Customs seized 90 grams of gold from him. Gold worth Rs 4.5 lakh was found. The gold was smuggled in the form of seeds inside the dates and also inside chocolates. Gold was also seized from the airport the previous day. Police have arrested two people for trying to smuggle gold. Gold worth Rs 1 crore 32 lakh was seized from Nishad and Zakir, both residents of Malappuram.