In addition to his football records, Cristiano Ronaldo also holds a record on Instagram. Ronaldo, who has the most followers on Instagram, has now crossed it with a milestone. Today, Ronaldo has become the first person to have 250 million followers.

American singer Ariana Grande is right behind Ronaldo. Ariana has 213 million followers on Instagram. Rock is behind with 209 million. Lionel Messi has 174 million followers on Instagram.