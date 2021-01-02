Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain…

Ahmedabad: Four more people have been diagnosed with the genetically modified corona virus in the country. The disease was confirmed in those who returned to Gujarat from Britain.

Covid confirmed for 15 more people who had returned to Gujarat from Britain had been examined in Ahmedabad. Their samples were sent to the Pune Institute of Virology to confirm whether they were infected with the new virus. No results found. So far, 33 people in the country have been diagnosed with the corona virus, including four new cases.