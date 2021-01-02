India to buy 10 more shipbone drones from US. Read more!!!

The Central Government has approved the purchase of 10 more shipbone drones after two Predator drones were leased from the US. Rs 1,300 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose. The drones will be purchased through an open auction under the Bay Global category. The drones would be deployed on warships for surveillance if available, the official said.

The shipbone drones are being purchased to monitoring the movement of ships including China in the Indian Ocean. Navy sources said the process of purchasing Sea Guardian drones from the US was underway and would be used to monitor the area from Madagascar to Malacca. Predator drones, capable of continuous surveillance for 30 hours, were recently part of the Navy.