It is reported that 90% of those who reach Sabarimala are from other states….

Makaravilakku will be held on January 14. Devotees can visit the shrine till January 19. In the case of Covid, only those who have booked through the virtual queue will be allowed to visit the shrine. According to a new report, the majority of pilgrims to Sannidhanam are from other states.

About 90% are from states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Less than 10% of the population comes from Kerala. During the constituency, Covid was confirmed for 390 people, including pilgrims.