Labour ministry has formalized work from home for the services sector

In a significant move directed at improving the BPO and ITeS Sector, the government of India has declared liberalization of the regulatory management for the ‘Other Service Provider’ Industry in the sector.

The labor ministry said, “According to section 29 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the central government has published the draft model standing orders for the manufacturing sector, mining sector and service sector.” “Keeping in view the needs of the services sector, a separate model standing orders for the services sector has been prepared for the first time.”

The ministry also said, “These model standing orders will pave the way for industrial harmony in the country as it aims to formalize the service-related matters amicably.” These provisions are supposed to boost the IT/ITeS/BPO industry in India with several restrictions and requirements removed. This will make India an even more attractive destination for the IT/ITeS industry.