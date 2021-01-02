The 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama was destroyed and thrown into a pond…

A 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama has been destroyed. The idol of the Ramateertham temple in Visakhapatnam was smashed by some unidentified persons and thrown into a pond. They smashed the idol’s head. This has created tension in the area. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The investigation turned into five teams to assess the incident directly. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu came to visit. Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.