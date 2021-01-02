“Wolf Mask” ; Pakistan national arrested for “playing pranks” on people

A man from Peshawar, Pakistan chose to model a mask before going out and relishing New Year’s Eve of 2021. However, he was captured by the police. The mask that he was wearing wasn’t the standard defensive gear you may think. He rather wore an outfit mask to frighten off people.

Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrest a young man on New Year’s eve – for wearing a costume mask to scare people pic.twitter.com/sU9f1NDcAf — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 1, 2021

On New Year’s Eve, the man concealed his face in a wolf mask to “prank” people on the final day of 2020. So, later, he was confined by the officers. The venture was conveyed on Twitter by Pakistani reporter Omar R Quraishi. He published a photo in which the man, sporting the wolf mask, can be seen handcuffed and standing along with authorities.” Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrest a young man on New Year’s Eve – for wearing a costume mask to scare people,” he wrote.

Jokes on them. That’s a werewolf. — war on tristmas (@fkatristan) January 1, 2021

WTH.. arrested for wearing a mask and enjoying new year.. this is too much — Habib Shabbir (@HabibShabbir) January 1, 2021

After the strange incident was shared, it immediately went viral and collected to garner more than 7.8k likes and 1.2k retweets. Netizens posted laughable remarks under the post. While some relished the man for at least wearing a mask during corona times, others asked why he was apprehended for wearing one.