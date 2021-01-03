11 coal miners killed by Islamic State militants

Islamic State terrorists has killed 11 miners in Pakistan. The militants belonging to the IS has killed miners in the Mach area of Bolan district in Baluchistan province in Pakistan on Sunday.

The miners were members of a minority Shia community, the Hazara . Hazara community is repeatedly targeted by Taliban and Islamic State militants and other Sunni Muslim militant groups in both Pakistan and Afghanistan because they are followers of Shia Islam. Hazaras have been frequently targeted by.

They were kidnapped by militants and killed near the coal mine on Saturday. Armed militants kidnapped the miners from their shared residence and took them to some nearby mountains.

” The condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Machh Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism. Have asked the FC to use all resources to apprehend these killers & bring them to justice. The families of the victims will not be left abandoned by the govt”, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.