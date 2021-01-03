Adventurous romantic proposal; Bride falls 650 feet, groom was trapped on the hillside

Young couples often choose beautiful places to propose. Some even choose a little more adventurous places for this. The news of the young woman who got into an accident by proposing is now being discussed on social media. The incident took place in Austria. The couple chose the highest point near the lake for the marriage proposal. After proposing marriage, the woman fell from a 650-foot-high rock into the lake below. The incident took place on December 27. The young man and woman had reached the cliff a day earlier.

Although falling from a height of 650 feet, the young woman miraculously escaped following the snowfall. The young man tried to save his beloved but was kicked. Then the two fell together. The woman was found unconscious on the shore of the lake. The bridegroom was rescued by a helicopter from the hillside. Doctors said the groom suffered minor injuries to his leg. Had it not been for the snowfall, both would have been in great danger. The police response was that they were lucky to have escaped.

