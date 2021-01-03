Once worth crores; Haunted mansion after Hurricane Katrina

We read the news that the Katrina hurricane caused severe damage when it hit the United States at 140 kilometers per hour. At least 1,836 people have been killed in Hurricane Katrina and the ensuing floods. During this time many people lost their homes and had to live on the streets. Many did so until they left home. This includes the abandoned castle-like house of rapper Bryan Birdman Williams. The house is in New Orleans, Louisiana. Built-in 1990, the house is featured in Byron’s hit video, Neck of the Woods.

Today, the value of the house itself has plummeted due to floods and natural disasters. Hurricane Katrina is the reason why this house is abandoned today. This is a luxury house built facing the Mississippi River. The house, with its white Italian marble and spacious bedrooms, was abandoned in 2005. The house now has a custom-made studio room, a spacious garage, five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a fireplace, and a private movie theater. The size of the house is 20,000 square feet.

