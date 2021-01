Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath said that the distribution of covid vaccine in Uttar Pradesh would commence on the Hindu festival Makar Sankranti. On January 5, the dry run will be conducted across the state.

The yogi said that the vaccine would be brought to everyone on January 14, the day of Makar Sankranti. The campaign against Covid was launched in March 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.