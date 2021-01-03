Deadly virus detected in dead crows: Government issues ‘Bird Flu’ alert

The government has issued a bird flu alert in Rajasthan. The alert was issued after the presence of deadly virus was found in dead crows. Earlier, many crows and other birds were found dead in many districts in Rajasthan.

As per the Animal Husbandry Department around 252 birds were found dead in Jhalawar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Pali, Kota and Baran. So far, the death of 100 crows has been reported from Jhalawar, 72 from Baran, 47 from Kota, 19 from Pali, 7 from Jodhpur and 7 from Jaipur. The Animal Husbandry Department has set up a state-level control room and sent its teams to the districts for effective monitoring. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal and the bird flu virus was detected.

The authority has issued an alert has been in all districts.