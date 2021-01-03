Educational institutions will reopen from Monday: government issues guidelines

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes will reopen in Bihar from Monday. The educational institutions are reopening after a gap of 9 months in the state. The decision to reopen educational institutions including schools, both government and private, for class IX to XII from January 4, 2021 was taken at a meeting of Crisis Management Group on December 18, 2020.

The state government has issued fresh safety guidelines for students and staff to follow in the schools, colleges and other education institutions. As per the guidelines, the classes will operate only at half the strength of the total students. All other Covid-19 protocols must be strictly followed in the institutions.

“Wearing mask for all school students on the campus has been made mandatory without which they will not be allowed to enter the premises. Besides, classes from IX to XII will be run with 50 per cent strength in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained inside the classrooms. This means only half the strength of a class will join physical session at a time”, said the government order.