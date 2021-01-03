“Ever since independence, this is the first arrogant government to have come to power….”: Sonia Gandhi

Today, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi caught out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the continuing farmers’ protest.

Sonia Gandhi said, “In this biting cold and rain, our farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for 39 days now. Their plight is a concern for all the citizens and I.” She added, “More than 50 farmers have lost their lives because of the government’s harsh attitude towards the protests. Some have even committed suicide. Neither has their decision moved the Modi government or any of its ministers, nor have they uttered a word of consolation. I offer my tribute to those who have passed away and prayers and strength to their families.”

Sonia Gandhi further said, “It is evident that the government is practicing a policy of “tire them and drive them away. But our farmers will not bend before them. The government must let off its ego and repeal the three farm laws and bring an end to the protests. The true meaning of democracy is protecting the interests of the farmers and workers, the Modi government should learn that.”