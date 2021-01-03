Father sold one-month-old baby for Rs 70,000!!!

Hyderabad; A one-month-old boy who was sold for Rs 70,000 by his father, a man who lives in the streets, was recovered and passed over to the child welfare department, police said. The baby was tracked to a couple after his mother complained after a week his father bartered the baby. The couple had reached the man with the proposal.

The baby was found on Thursday following probes based on CCTV footage. The parents of the baby stay on the footpath and make their livelihood bringing up little jobs or indulging in begging, police said.

The couple had eyed the poor family living on a footpath for a few days and had reached the man, offering Rs 70,000 for the baby. A lawsuit under the conditions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been filed and the baby was given over to the government’s child welfare department, police stated, adding further probe was along.