Gold smuggling case offender Swapna Suresh hospitalized

Thiruvananthapuram: Swapna Suresh, accused in a gold smuggling case, has been admitted to hospital due to ill health. She was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after experiencing chest pain and dizziness. The information is that the health condition is satisfactory. Meanwhile, police found that the fake degree certificate produced by Swapna Suresh to get a job in a government project was made by an institution in Punjab.

The certificate was purchased through an institution based in Thiruvananthapuram Thycaud at a cost of around Rs 1 lakh. Cantonment police are trying to find and prosecute the owners of the establishment. When she got a job through PWC, a private consultancy in a spacious park controlled by the IT department, Sapna said she was a BCom graduate. She also presented the certificate of Baba Sahib University, Mumbai. The Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment Police registered a case and found the source.

