“Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian”: BJP president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda accused that the Congress and other opposition parties are not proud of anything Indian. The BJP leaders said this after opposition party leaders questioned the approval process for Covid-19 vaccine.

“Congress and the Opposition is not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect about how their lies on the COVID-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas. People of India have been rejecting such politics and will keep doing so in the future.”, JP Nadda tweeted.

” Within a year of the COVID-19 pandemic coming to India, our scientists and innovators have worked hard for a vaccine to cure this pandemic. While the entire nation is happy about this, the Opposition led the Congress is filled with anger, ridicule and disdain. To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues, they should avoid playing with people’s precious lives and hard earned livelihoods”, Nadda said in a series of tweets.

India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).