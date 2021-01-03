Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the News Person of the Year

Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected by the audience as this year’s news anchor of Radio Asia in the Gulf. Recognized as the 2020 Radio Asia News Person of the Year. The award is given for saving Kerala from a major disaster through vigilant intervention in the Covid epidemic and for raising the prestige of Kerala’s health sector at the international level through outstanding activities. The award is also given in recognition of the dedicated and selfless service of the Minister of Health.

The 63-year-old minister is known to have established a rapid response team and control rooms in the 14 districts as the first step to control the spread. The state barred international flights two days before the country went into lockdown. Under her guidance, out of the 6.3 lakh migrant workers who were being sheltered in government run-camps across India, Kerala cared for around half – 47percent, who were later slowly shifted to their natives via charter trains.

