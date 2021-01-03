Heavy rain in Abu Dhabi; Vehicle slips on the road, shocking video goes viral

Abu Dhabi: A vehicle overturned on a rain-soaked road. The other motorists were panicked following the incident. The incident took place on Abu Dhabi Road, police said. The four-wheeler slipped on a slippery road full of rainwater. Other vehicles were moving at a good speed on the road.

The four-wheeler suddenly lost control and crashed into a road barricade. Luckily the big vehicle did not collide with other vehicles. Police have advised drivers to drive with extreme caution during rainy and inclement weather. He also said that the vehicle should be driven at a speed of 80 km per hour. Today it was raining in some parts of the country.

