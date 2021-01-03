Indian Air Force has equipped more than 100 aircraft and helicopters to deliver vaccines everywhere in the country

PM Modi’s special instruction to the Air Force to deliver the vaccine to every nook and corner of India. The Prime Minister has given special instructions to the Air Force to speed up the vaccine delivery in India, which has more than 600,000 villages and over 7,000 towns.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has equipped more than 100 aircraft and helicopters to use as per the center’s requirements. 28,947 air conditioning centers have been set up in the country to keep the vaccine. The vaccine from pharmaceutical companies will be delivered to these cold storage centers on large cargo planes of c-17 Globemaster, C-130 J Super Hercules and IL 76.

An32, Dornier light aircraft and ALH, Cheetah and Chinook helicopters will be used to transport the vaccine to smaller centers. And may also depend on trains for the vaccine delivery in remote villages connected by rail. Coaches will also be converted into cold storage to carry the vaccine.