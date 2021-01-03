Permission granted for COVAXIN production; Harshavardhan criticizes Tharoor

New Delhi: DGCI has given permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture COVAXIN. It was also instructed to hand over the new details of the experiment. The Drug Controller General had warned that COVAXIN should be used with caution. This is because the third phase of the experiment is incomplete. However, no side effects were found in the participants of the final experiment.

Political parties, including the Congress and the CPM, have come out against allowing the immediate use of COVAXIN. Shashi Tharoor MP alleged that the approval of the unfinished vaccine was immature and dangerous. Union Health Minister Harshavardhan came out against this. Harshavardhan tweeted that it was “insulting” to politicize such crucial issues. The Union Health Minister also said that scientifically based procedures should not be underestimated.

Also read: ‘After 2021, Alipore Central Jail will be Trinamool Congress party office’: Union Minister