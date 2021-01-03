Record increase in liquor sales; 600 crores of liquor sold in Kerala in just 10 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Record increase in liquor sales in the state during Christmas and New Year. In just 10 days (December 22 to 31) it is estimated that the liquor worth Rs 600 crore was sold. 523 crore during the same period last year Sold in: Bars, Beverages, Consumer Fed Outlets.

In the new year, the liquor consumption was 89.12 crore. This is an increase of 16 percent over the previous year. There were a huge increase in liquor sales on Christmas Eve, 51.65 crore sales at Beverage outlets. 4.11 crore more liquor sales were recorded this year than last year. Ernakulam sells most liquor in the state at Christmas. 71.51 crore worth of liquor was sold in the houses at the outlet, and bar at Christmas.

