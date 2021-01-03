Saudi lifts temporary travel ban; Boundaries will open today

Riyadh: The temporary travel ban imposed by Saudi Arabia has been lifted. The ban on entry into Saudi Arabia was announced on December 20 following the discovery of the spread of the genetically modified Covid in the UK. Saudi Arabia has since closed land, air, and naval borders.

Following the lifting of the ban, international flights will resume from Sunday. The ban on international services has not yet been fully lifted. Therefore, people from India cannot go directly to Saudi Arabia. You can only go to Saudi Arabia after completing a week of quarantine in the UAE. Those who arrived in the UAE to fly to Saudi Arabia were stranded there following a temporary ban on air services.

