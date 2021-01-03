Samantha Akkineni to play the role of Shakuntala in mythology fim “Shakunthalam”

Actress Samantha Akkineni on the occasion of New Year 2021 announced her next film. She has signed a mythology film titled Shakuntalam with director Gunasekar. Samantha will play Shakuntala in a Telugu film directed by Gunasekar. The motion poster of the film has been released. Mani Sharma is composing the music for the upcoming Pan Indian film.

Filming is set to begin later this year. From Shakuntala’s point of view, the film is said to be a love story between Dushyant and Shakuntala. Gunasekhar is the director of the movie Rudramadevi starring Anushka Shetty. He has also announced a project called Hiranyakashipu starring Rana Daggubati. Announcing the film, Gunaa Team Works wrote, “Shaakuntalam… Kavyanayaki… Here’s the BIG REVEAL Motion poster (sic).”

