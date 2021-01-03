Serum Institute releases ‘Covishield’ vaccine price details

Pune: The ‘Covishield’ vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute, has been released its price details. The vaccine will be available to governments for Rs 200 and to the general public for Rs 1,000. The head of the institution, Adar Poonawalla, informed. Five crore doses of vaccines have already been approved by the authorities. Vaccine co-developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was safe and Effective Immunizations against Corona Virus.

Discussions with all countries, including Saudi Arabia were carried out on the value of vaccine exporting are going on. However, the government has not yet approved the export of the vaccine. “We’ll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 110 percent safe,” Drug Controller General of India VG Somani said. ‘All the hardships that the Serum Institute had to endure to make the vaccine have finally paid off. India’s first Covid 19 vaccine has been approved. The vaccine will be distributed in the coming weeks, ”Adar Poonawale tweeted.

