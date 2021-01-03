Standup comedian arrested for insulting Hindu gods

Indore: A stand-up comedian has been arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu deities. Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has been arrested by the police. Apart from Faruqui, three others have also been arrested. The incident took place during a New Year celebration in Indore. Hindu organizations have lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Munawar insulted Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah during the program.

Munawar and his accomplices were arrested on the basis of the complaint. Apart from Munawar, Indore residents Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, and Nalin Yadav were also arrested. “The arrested men have been booked under IPC sections 188, 269, 34 and 295A for organizing the event sans permission, flouting COVID-19 safety norms, and hurting religious sentiments,” said Kalmesh Sharma, in-charge of Tukoganj Police station in Indore.

