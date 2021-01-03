MS Dhoni’s organic farm vegetables grown in his farmhouse are set to be sold in Dubai.

Ranchi: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been investing in various non-cricket ventures since his retirement. At the same time, Dhoni is moving ahead with agriculture. Dhoni’s farmhouse is located on the Ring Road in the village of Sembo in Ranchi. The land under vegetable cultivation is spread over 10 acres. The total area of ??the farm house is about 43 acres. The main crops grown here are strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hawk, and papaya. Everyone in Ranchi is in demand of Dhoni’s crops.

However, Dhoni is planning to export a variety of vegetables and fruits grown at his farmhouse to Dubai. Negotiations and preparations for export are in the final stages. The Jharkhand government has taken over the responsibility of exporting vegetables from Ranchi to Dubai. The agency also found vegetables for sale in the UAE. An agency called All Season Farm Fresh was selected for the task. The agency is reportedly exporting Dhoni’s vegetables to Gulf countries.

