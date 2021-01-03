Terrorists shot dead a jeweler who acquired land in Kashmir for the first time

Srinagar: A 70-year-old jeweler from another state, who had obtained a Domicile certificate and land in Jammu and Kashmir, was shot dead by pro-Pakistan militants. Satpal Nischal, a Srinagar based jewelry trader based in Srinagar, was shot dead by militants of Pakistan, a backed militant group The Resistance Front (TRF). The militants, who arrived on a motorcycle, attacked a crowded Sarai Bala area in Srinagar.

The militants said in a statement that it was not acceptable for outsiders to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by denying indigenous Kashmiris and that such attacks would continue as outsiders buying land here could only be seen as occupiers. Satpal Nischal from Amritsar in Punjab was the first foreigner to own land in Kashmir. Symbolically, the militants shot and killed Satpal Nischal, a jeweler. The militants fired three shots into the chest. He was pronounced dead at the SMHS hospital in the city. Only months ago, Nischal received the domicile certificate in Kashmir and own land.

