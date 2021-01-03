“What’s the plan for tonight? Your Place Or Mine?” ; Read Mumbai Police’s savage reply to a user…

Mumbai Police is famous for their wit and comedy on social media. They never forget to provide us wholehearted laughter with their uproarious range while also creating their message very obvious.

On the last day of 2020, Mumbai Police took Twitter to notify people on remaining home on New Year’s Eve during the night curfew, and they accomplished it humorously. The Twitter account of Mumbai Police conveyed a screenshot of a WhatsApp text message in which a person asks, “What’s the plan for tonight? Your Place Or Mine? (sic),” to which another person responds, “You At Your Place, Me At Mine! (sic).”

They shared it with a caption that reads, “Single and ready to mingle but ONLINE. #SafetyFirstOn31st #StayHome #StaySafe #PartyResponsibly (sic).”

We hope you have taken her consent else we have an alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you! #ConsentMatters #SafetyFirstOn31st https://t.co/nKbdA64rOF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2020

As soon as the post was shared, it instantly went viral online. The post overlooked to collect more than 1,700 likes and several retweets. One person was attempting to outwit Mumbai Police and wrote, “What if I reach her place by 11 PM and stay there overnight?” Regardless, the Mumbai Police had the aptest response to the man’s question. “We hope you have taken her permission else we have alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you! #ConsentMatters #SafetyFirstOn31st (sic),” they wrote.