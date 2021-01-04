A native of Malappuram broke into actor Krishna Kumar’s house; the scenes are out….

A young man broke into the house of actor Krishna Kumar in Thiruvananthapuram. Faisal, a native of Malappuram, was taken into custody by the police. The police concluded that he was addicted to drugs. He broke into Krishnakumar’s house last night.

Faisal has been seen jumping off the wall of Krishna Kumar’s house. BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Warrier wrote on Facebook that the intruders first name was Sreejith. Police now say that Faisal is a native of Kondotty Pulikkal, Malappuram. Sandeep also demanded that the police investigate the incident seriously.