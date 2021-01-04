All higher educational institutions including professional colleges in the state will be opened today

All higher educational institutions, including professional colleges in Kerala, will be opened today. At a time, 50% of the students are admitted to the class. The college principal, teachers and non-teachers had begun to attend colleges in the past.

The classes are currently permitted from 8.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. The chapter is arranged for five hours in two shifts. It was also decided to increase Saturday as a working day, with 50% attendance and rotation-based classes. Also suggested that researchers could attend the graduation with five-six semester semesters and PG classes.