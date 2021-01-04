“Breaking News”; Fire broke out in the engine of Rajdhani Express, no causalities reported.

Hyderabad: The engine compartment of the Rajdhani Express which was going to Bangalore acquired fire near Vikarabad district in Telangana on Sunday night. The official declared that all the passengers on the train are safe. SCR Chief Public Relations Officer CH Rakesh said that the happening surfaced around 9 pm when the Rajdhani Express running from New Delhi to Bangalore was departing through Navandagi railway station.

He said that the loco pilot noticed smoke coming out of the engine and he halted the train as protection. Minor flames were confined to a remote part of the engine and later the engine was detached from the bogies. Chief PRO said that the fire was regulated by a fire engine.

A fire tender was pushed into assistance and the flames were put off. A relief locomotive was sent to the station, the chief PRO said. The actual reason for the fire is being authenticated, the official said.