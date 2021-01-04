Heartwarming moment!!! Father salutes daughter; photo goes viral

A picture of a father saluting his daughter has gone viral on social media. In Andhra Pradesh, a father in the police service salutes his daughter who was charged by the police. Deputy Superintendent Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, daughter of Circle Inspector Shyam Sunder, was in the viral photo. A father salutes his daughter during the IGNIE function in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh yesterday. A heartfelt moment that any father can be proud of.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

“This is the first time that we met on duty. I wasn’t very comfortable with him saluting me, after all, he’s my father. I asked him not to salute me, but it happened. I also returned the salute,” she said. “My father is my major inspiration. I’ve grown up seeing him serving the people relentlessly. He has helped many people in whatever way he could. That’s what made me choose this department. I have a very positive outlook towards the department,” the DSP shared.

