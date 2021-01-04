DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSpecialJob

Heartwarming moment!!! Father salutes daughter; photo goes viral

Jan 4, 2021, 07:21 pm IST

A picture of a father saluting his daughter has gone viral on social media. In Andhra Pradesh, a father in the police service salutes his daughter who was charged by the police. Deputy Superintendent Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, daughter of Circle Inspector Shyam Sunder, was in the viral photo. A father salutes his daughter during the IGNIE function in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh yesterday. A heartfelt moment that any father can be proud of.

“This is the first time that we met on duty. I wasn’t very comfortable with him saluting me, after all, he’s my father. I asked him not to salute me, but it happened. I also returned the salute,” she said. “My father is my major inspiration. I’ve grown up seeing him serving the people relentlessly. He has helped many people in whatever way he could. That’s what made me choose this department. I have a very positive outlook towards the department,” the DSP shared.

Also read: Centre gives permission to give COVAXIN to children over 12 years of age on a trial basis

Tags
Jan 4, 2021, 07:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button