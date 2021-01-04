Indian cricket team players and support staffs COVID-19 test results are out

Sydney: All the Indian players and support staff were tested negative for the COVID-19 ahead of the third Test against Australia. The BCCI has said that the results of the RT PCR test conducted on team members and support staff yesterday were negative. Meanwhile, Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, and Prithviraj Shah were seen eating together at a restaurant in Melbourne yesterday. They were accused of violating the Covid protocol. Following this, the stars are in isolation.

The Indian team will leave for Sydney on Monday for the third Test. Rohit Sharma and five others who were in isolation last day will be with the team. There was little confusion in taking them with the team. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief said on Sunday that everyone would travel together on the chartered plane. The third Test is on January 7 in Sydney.

