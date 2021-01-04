Man rescues a fawn trapped in a frozen lake. Watch the video

The scene of rescuing a baby deer trapped in a frozen lake is fascinating. Deer was rescued by 2 friends who came fishing there. The deer was trapped in Lake Panguitch, Utah. Branson Jackson was the first to see a deer lying in a frozen lake unable to walk. Desperate to save the deer, which was struggling to keep its feet on the ground in the snow, they slowly walked over the thin ice sheets of the lake.

Jackson and his friend walked through the thin snow and approached the deer, holding the deer by the arms. At first, the deer was scared, but later he felt that they had come to the rescue. They walked through the frozen lake to the other side and freed the deer. It quickly ran to the top of the hill. A deer was trapped in the middle of the lake. Jackson and his friend returned from the relief of being able to save the deer.

Also read: “No children”; Woman stabbed her husband to death and attempted suicide!!!