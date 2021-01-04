N-W India continues to receive widespread and heavy rain. Know more!!!

Various parts of northwest India remain to experience widespread and heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

According to India Meteorological Department, slightly excessive rain is likely to happen over Alwar, Tizara, Kotputli, Deeg, Bharatpur in Rajasthan; Aligarh, Jattari, Iglas, Khair, Sahaswan, Hathras, Barsana, Khurja, Anupshahar, Gabbana, Chandausi, Bhajoi, Sambhal in UP; Palwal, Hodal, Aurangabad, Nuh in Haryana during the next two hours.

Delhi reported 39.9mm rain between 8.30 am on December 2 and 2.30 pm yesterday — far higher than the 21.7mm medium rain quota for all of January. Kuldeep Shrivastava, head of regional weather forecasting center, said yesterday, “When there is an induced cyclonic circulation in association with a western disturbance, the system is very intense. Moisture is feeding in from the Arabian Sea, so we are seeing widespread snowfall in the hills and intense thundershowers in the plains. We are expecting a hailstorm in some parts of the city on Monday and thundershowers on Tuesday. Once the western disturbance moves away, minimum temperatures are likely to fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius but they may not fall as low as 1 or 2 degrees Celsius.”