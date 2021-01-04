Prime Minister should take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Congress MLA

Patna: A Congress MLA from Bihar, Ajeet Sharma, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the first dose to build confidence in the minds of the people of the country about the COVID-19 vaccine. To gain the confidence of the people, Sharma demanded that Modi follow the example of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Joe Biden, who publicly accepted the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from the Prime Minister, a senior BJP leader was also present. Sharma added that leaders should also take the first doses of the vaccine.

“We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is also doubt among people about this. In order to remove this doubt, head of state in Russia and America have taken the first shot the vaccine, I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader should win the trust of the people by taking the first vaccine shot,” said the Congress leader. Sharma also criticized the BJP government for trying to get credit for the vaccines produced by the Biotech and Serum Institute.

