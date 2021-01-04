The world’s largest vaccination campaign will soon begin in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will soon launch the world’s largest vaccination drive to eradicate corona from the country. Modi’s response comes after he approved the immediate use of two Covid vaccines in the country. He said the country owes a debt of gratitude to scientists and technocrats.

During the function, Modi presented the National Atomic Energy Time Scale and the Indian Directorate. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standard Laboratory. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was also present on the occasion.