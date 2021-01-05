Bird flu prevention measures; About 38,000 birds were killed….

Alappuzha: Around 38,000 birds will be killed in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts as part of preventive measures in case of confirmed bird flu. The action will be taken as per the guidelines of the Central Government. In addition to the ducks on the farms where the bird flu was detected, the authorities have decided to kill the domestic birds within a radius of one kilometer.

The district administration has deployed a rapid response force for this. The bird flu was confirmed in Alappuzha and Kottayam after a sample was sent to the Bhopal lab for testing after the ducks died in masses. The Department of Health says the virus has not yet been transmitted to humans, although it could be transmitted to humans depending on the mutation.

The Department of Health is conducting a survey to determine if people living in areas where the disease has been confirmed have a fever or other complications. In Kuttanad and Karthikapally taluks of Alappuzha, the sale of duck, chicken and quail meat, eggs and manure for manure has been banned.