Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate crosses 96.19% in India

Recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.19% in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 16375 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 10,356,844.

29,000 new recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall recoveries has reached at 9,975,958. 201 new deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 149,850.

There has been a slight dip in the number of infections and fatalities between Monday and Tuesday, data showed. India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic.