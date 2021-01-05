Jagathy is an emotion, the emotion of Malayalam cinema….

Jagathy Sreekumar is celebrating his 70th birthday. The comedy king of Malayalam was born on January 5. Only Jagathy’s son Rajkumar had earlier announced that Jagathy would be returning to cinema this year. He would be coming to the silver screen with characters that would suit his current health condition.

On this special day of the year, which is very important in the career of Jagathy Sreekumar, the entire film world has come to the scene with greetings. Actors Mohanlal and Mammootty have come on media to wish the comedy king of Malayalam cinema. Jagathy Sreekumar shared pictures of his birthday on social media. Young actors from Unni Mukundan to Aju Varghese have also come on media to wish their beloved Ambilichettan a happy birthday.

Daughter Sreelakshmi also wishes her father. Sreelakshmi shared her childhood picture with Jagathy.