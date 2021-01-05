Life changing twist; An employee of an Indian restaurant in the US received a huge amount as tip

The supplier of an Indian restaurant called Masala Mantra in Cape Coral, Florida, received a tip on January 1 for $ 2020 (approximately Rs. 1,50,000). An employee named Don unexpectedly received such a large sum of money from a well-meaning person. The restaurant owner had publicly displayed the bill for the purchase of items from the restaurant and the amount tipped.

At first, Don’s eyes could not believe it when he saw the tip. The restaurant owner said the joy on his face was indescribable and that the new year was a time of hope. There have been many instances of American restaurants receiving such tips, but they are very rare in Indian restaurants. The owner pointed out that Donne was a loyal and hard worker at the restaurant. The person who gave the tip also did not forget to mention that we love the Indian restaurants and the Indian community.

Also read: Public sector bank in India launches WhatsApp services: All you need to know