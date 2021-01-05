Mehbooba Mufti spends Rs 82 lakh in 6 months: RTA

Jammu & Kashmir: From January to June 2018, Mehbooba Mufti spent Rs 82 lakh on beautifying his official residence, according to RTI documents. During her tenure as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, she was renovating his residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar. According to RTI documents, the money was spent by the central government. The information was released by Jammu and Kashmir-based Inam Un Nabi Saudagar under the Right to Information Act. This amount was spent on bedsheets, home appliances, TVs, and other furniture.

On March 28, 2018, Mehbooba spent Rs 28 lakh to buy a carpet at home. In June alone, Rs 25 lakh was spent on LED TVs and other items worth Rs 22 lakh. On January 30, 2017, goods worth Rs 14 lakh were purchased. Of this, the cost of an umbrella installed in the garden is shown as Rs. 2,94,314. Bedsheets worth Rs 11,62,000 were purchased on February 22, 2018. In March of the same year, the cost of home appliances was Rs 25 lakh, and the carpet Rs 28 lakh and Rs 56 lakh. During the two-year period from August 2016 to July 2018, 40 lakh cutlery products were procured.

Also read: Four Hindu Jagran Manch activists arrested for unfurling saffron flag at Taj Mahal