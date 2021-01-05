Four Hindu Jagran Manch activists arrested for unfurling saffron flag at Taj Mahal

Agra: Four Hindu Jagran Manch activists have been arrested for unfurling saffron flags in front of the Taj Mahal and chanting ‘Shiva’. The saffron-flying incident is considered a security breach as no religious or other propaganda activities are allowed in the Taj Mahal area. Visitors to the Taj Mahal are not required to undergo a physical examination due to the Covid circumstances. That’s why young people were able to enter with saffron flags, officials said. The incident took place on Monday.

A video of youngsters waving saffron flags has also been circulating on social media. Four youths, including Hindu Jagaran Manch district president Gaurav Thakur, were arrested. Tajganj Police Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said legal action would be taken against the four accused. In October last year, Hindu Jagaran Munch activists entered the Taj Mahal and hoisted the saffron flag. Earlier, they had claimed that the Taj Mahal was actually a Shiva temple.

Also read: Elephant has an inseparable emotional connection with man – Madras High Court