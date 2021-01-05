Elephant has an inseparable emotional connection with man – Madras High Court

Chennai: The elephant has an inseparable emotional connection with the man. The Madras High Court has said that it must be protected. Lalitha, an elephant from Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, was caught red-handed and rescued by a high court judge. The elephant belongs to Sheikh Mohammed. Purchased in May 2000 from someone else. But so far the forest department has not issued the ownership certificate. For some technical reason, it got stuck in the file. However, the forest department has attached a microchip to the elephant.

Meanwhile, the department took action alleging that the elephant was now in the possession of Sheikh Mohammed illegally. The department ordered the elephant to be taken into custody. Sheikh Mohammed’s petition was against this. The court upheld the department’s order but ruled that the elephant should not be separated from the mahouts and their guardian. Judge GR Swaminathan said he was convinced the elephant had an emotional connection with the three men. The elephant has been associated with these individuals for the past 20 years.

