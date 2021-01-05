Modi inaugurated 450km Kochi-Mangalore natural gas pipeline

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kochi-Mangalore natural gas pipeline, saying it was a special day for India. It will contribute to the economic growth of the people of Kerala and Karnataka. The Prime Minister said the GAIL project would create 12 lakh jobs and reduce fuel pollution.

The gas line is of utmost importance under the Atma Nirbhar project. He said the new scheme would benefit lakhs of people in both the states. The inauguration was held via video conference. Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor of Karnataka Wajubhai Wala, and Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present in the program.

